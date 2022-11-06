Türkiye warns Finland, Sweden must ‘take steps’ before NATO approval

Türkiye will not formally approve Finland and Sweden’s membership of NATO until the two countries take the necessary "steps", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Ankara says the two Nordic nations provide a safe haven for PKK terrorists and held back on ratifying their NATO membership despite an agreement in June.

"President Erdogan noted that the steps to be taken by Sweden and Finland would determine how fast the approval process... would go and when it would be concluded," the Turkish presidency said.

Erdogan and Stoltenberg held a private meeting in Istanbul that was closed to the media.