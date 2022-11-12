Türkiye appoints ambassador to Israel after four-year hiatus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signed a decree appointing a new ambassador to Israel, Trend reports.

Following the decree, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar has been appointed to this position. He became the first Turkish ambassador to Israel after a four-year hiatus.

In August 2022, Türkiye and Israel inked an agreement on the mutual appointment of ambassadors. As part of the agreement, Irit Lillian was appointed Israel's ambassador to Türkiye on September 20.