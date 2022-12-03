Türkiye presents re-arranged famous Azerbaijani song within 2023 election campaign

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Istanbul office of the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AK Party) presented the famous Azerbaijani song called "Chirpynirdi gara deniz" (“The Black Sea raged”), written on the lyrics of Azerbaijani poet Ahmad Javad, in a new arrangement as part of the election campaign of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2023, Chairman of the Istanbul Office of AK Party Osman Nuri Kabaktepe said on Twitter, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

"This song represents the nation's love for its leader," Kabaktepe noted.

The prepared video clip has received great popularity in social networks.