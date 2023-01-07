Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran may engage in gas supply from Türkiye - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran may participate in gas hub project in Türkiye, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"Two pipelines of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline were put into operation. The first line is intended for gas supplies to Turkish consumers, the second - for gas supply to Europe through Bulgaria. Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran can be participants here," he noted.

The Minister also said that the infrastructure for the creation of a trading platform for the European market is ready, while the roadmap is currently being finalized.

Regarding talks with Russia to defer payment for natural gas, Donmez said talks are ongoing.

"We are now in the process of discussions on many issues, including the postponement of the payment," he said.