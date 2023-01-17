Stability in South Caucasus important both for Türkiye and Iran – Cavusoglu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Stability in the South Caucasus is important for each of us, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the joint press conference with his Iranian colleague Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Ankara, Trend reports.

According to Cavusoglu, the sides discussed the meetings of the "3+3" (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia – Russia, Turkiye, Iran) and Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Iran formats.

The idea of a “3+3” format (the three South Caucasus countries of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia plus their three big neighbors, namely Russia, Türkiye and Iran) was first proposed by Russia, to focus on unlocking economic and transport communications in the South Caucasus region.

Cavusoglu stressed that the infrastructure projects to be implemented in the South Caucasus would benefit everyone.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is paying a visit to Türkiye. Today he has been received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.