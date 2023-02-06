Türkiye closes all secondary schools for week, following earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. All secondary schools in Türkiye will be closed until February 13, 2023, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

The school buildings will be used as shelters for people who were forced to leave their homes due to the powerful earthquake.

Earlier, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Following the official data, 1,121 people were killed and 7,634 got injured in the quake. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.