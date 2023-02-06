BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Türkiye's Hatay airport closed to all flights, Turkish Airlines Media Advisor Yahya Ustun said in his social media account, Trend reports.

He noted that the airports operating in Kahramanmarash, Gaziantep, Malatya and Adiyaman can only be used for transporting humanitarian aid and search and rescue teams to the regions where the earthquake occurred.

Citizens wishing to travel to the regions where the earthquake occurred can take Turkish Airlines flights to Adana, Elazig and Diyarbakir, the publication says.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.