Devastating earthquake in Türkiye causes flood in Hatay

Türkiye Materials 7 February 2023 17:59 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The sea came out of the shores in Turkish Hatay following the strong earthquake that stroke Türkiye yesterday, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

It was noted that the earthquake with the epicenter in Kahramanmaras caused sea level rise, which resulted in some streets being flooded in the Iskenderun district of Hatay.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,549 people were killed, 20,534 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.

Devastating earthquake in Türkiye causes flood in Hatay (PHOTO)
