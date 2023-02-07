Turkish minister talks number of destroyed buildings in Kahramanmaras province, following powerful earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A total of 941 buildings were destroyed in the earthquake-hit Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, Trend reports.

He noted that the death toll in the mentioned province totaled 600 people, and outlined the continuing search and rescue operations.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

As many as 3,549 people have been killed, 22,168 have got injured in the quake, and 5,775 buildings have been destroyed, so far. More than 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble.