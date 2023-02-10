President Erdogan talks amount of aid to be paid to quake-affected families in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Preparations on issuing 15,000 lira ($796.3), including travel expenses, to the earthquake-affected families are currently underway, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

"We’re developing an integrated program to help the earthquake-struck provinces of the country get back on their feet. Every penny of assistance transferred to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) is spent on search and rescue efforts in the disaster zone," the president said.

President Erdogan has earlier said that the families suffering from the deadly earthquake will initially be paid 10,000 Turkish lira ($530.87) each.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 18,991 people have been killed, and 75,523 have got injured in the quake.