Türkiye earthquake death toll jumps to over 41,000

Türkiye Materials 19 February 2023 23:35 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. As many as 41,020 people died, following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

