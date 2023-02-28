Death toll from earthquake in Turkish Malatya grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The death toll from the earthquake in Turkish Malatya which occurred on Feb. 27, 2023, reached two people, Trend reports citing the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

According to AFAD, as a result of the earthquake, 140 people were injured.

The destructive earthquake occurred at a depth of nearly 6.97 kilometers.

Türkiye has been suffering the whole of February 2023 from earthquakes and aftershocks.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.

As many as 44,374 people have been killed as a result of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye.