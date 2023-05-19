In issues such as Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, necessary to act decisively - Turkish VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. In such matters as the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the situation in Ukraine, the conflicts in Syria, Iraq, it is necessary to act quickly and make the right decision, said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, commenting on the opposition's statements about transferring the duties of the country's vice president to several persons if it wins the elections, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"It is necessary to revise decisions very quickly, when necessary, in accordance with the dynamics of the situation and conditions. All our structures are working in a very tense manner. Work day and night," Oktay added.

He added that it is necessary to develop the existing system without affecting its foundations: "Where there are shortcomings, adjustments can be made".