Voters actively participate in presidential elections in Türkiye - Justice Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. There is activity in the presidential elections in Türkiye, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said, Trend reports.

According to him, democracy will win regardless of the outcome of the elections.

"We will decide together who to entrust the future of our people to. Good luck with the elections," the minister said.

Bozdag voted in the Turkish province of Urfa.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.52 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.88 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.43 percent. Since no one has got more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round has been scheduled.