BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The second round of the presidential elections in Türkiye has ended, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won, Trend reports.

Voters who supported the People's Alliance, from which he was the only candidate in the first round of elections, showed even more activity.

In the second round of the presidential elections held in Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan scored 52.14 percent, and Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 47.86 percent.

Erdoğan’s opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) lost at the elections.

The victory in the elections is not only the success of Erdogan or the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), which he heads. People in the Turkic-speaking regions also watched the elections with excitement.

As soon as the preliminary results of the elections became known, millions of people in Azerbaijan, Tatarstan, and Bashkortostan, from northern Syria to Palestine and Libya took to the streets and celebrated Erdogan's victory.

Those who made "predictions" about mass riots, protests, marches and clashes after the second round of the presidential elections in Türkiye were mistaken.

On the contrary, defeated Chairman of the CHP Kemal Kilicdaroglu acknowledged his failure in a 6-minute speech, stated that he would not leave his post, and urged his supporters to continue to take an active political position. This is a fairly civilized and adequate call.

However, such behavior should have been before the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Instead, Kilicdaroglu chose groundless, absurd accusations, and moreover, he proposed an alliance with the People's Democratic Party, which is the political wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorist organization.

He, relying on the 8-10 percent base of votes of the People's Democratic Party, planned to win in the northeastern and southeastern regions of Türkiye. His plans failed, the Kurds voted for the People's Democratic Party and did not support Kilicdaroglu in the parliamentary elections.

Muharrem Ince, one of Kilicdaroglu's other allies, refused to fight at all, while the Chairman of the IYI Party Meral Aksener, supported the so-called leader of the Republican People's Party, but tried to get a deputy mandate for her party.

Thus, in addition to the defeat in the parliamentary elections, the Republican People's Party, instead of moving forward compared to the 2018 elections, had to agree to reduce the number of its mandates in parliament.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Movement Party achieved unexpected results in the elections: although most experts said that Devlet Bahceli's party would receive a maximum of 5.5 percent of the votes, in the end, the Nationalist Movement Party received 10.2 percent of the votes.

The main surprise of the election was the single candidate from the ATA Alliance Party, Sinan Ogan. Having put an end to the monopoly of Kurdish political organizations capable of ensuring his side's victory in interparty parliamentary and municipal elections in Türkiye's domestic politics for decades, he became a representative of nationalists and Kemalists.

The 5.2 percent of votes he scored can also be considered an election phenomenon. After the first round, he was assessed as a political figure who would negotiate between the Republican People's Party and the Justice and Development Party, but Ogan chose the People's Alliance and urged his supporters to vote for Erdogan.

The states and organizations, controlled by the collective West and easily manipulated, that wanted to achieve Erdogan's departure and Kilicdaroglu's coming to power were confused.

Turkish citizens and the Turkish people elected Erdogan, who has been leading the country for 21 years, and gave him a 5-year mandate.

The coming years will be a period of development of the entire Turkic world and the Turkic states together with Türkiye. The influence of Recep Tayyip Erdogan's policy at the geopolitical level will not only change the regional political order for many years to come but will also affect the balance of global geopolitical forces.

Azerbaijani-Turkish relations occupy a special place in the emerging geopolitical configuration. The victory is also celebrated by the citizens of Azerbaijan, who have been following the elections in Türkiye as closely and continuously as the Turks, as well as Azerbaijanis living in different countries.

The Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood will become even stronger.

As for the Republican People's Party, chaired by Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Azerbaijan greatly respects this oldest political organization with a rich history and traditions. However, elections should be held for the post of chairman of the Republican People's Party, and instead of incompetent politician Kemal Kilicdaroglu. An influential, competent and worthy person should be elected.

Elections begin and end. The main thing in Türkiye is the unity of the people.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not just the president of those who voted for him, but of all citizens, of the whole of Türkiye - right, left, democrats, nationalists.

Türkiye is moving into the future, without forgetting the past and living in the present.

Shoulder to shoulder with Azerbaijan.