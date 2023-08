BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. An earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude struck the Turkish province of Erzurum, Trend reports via the Agency for the Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters and Emergencies under the Government of Türkiye (AFAD).

The tremor's epicenter was situated in the Narman district, with a depth of 9.56 kilometers.

As of now, there have been no reports of destruction or casualties resulting from the earthquake.