Trump freezes Syria recovery funds: report

31 March 2018 06:33 (UTC+04:00)

The White House has instructed the State Department to freeze over $200 million in funds earmarked for "recovery efforts" in Syria, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The report -- which came a day after Trump declared in a speech that the US would be quitting Syria "very soon" -- is another indication the president wants to disengage from the country.

Officials told AFP that Trump's aside in his speech was not a slip, but that for several weeks he had been pushing back against the idea of a long or medium term US commitment to stabilizing eastern Syria.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump called for the spending freeze after reading a news report that said the US had committed the funds for recovery efforts in Syria, which has been wracked by a more than seven-year civil war.

The US has more than 2,000 military personnel in eastern Syria as part of international efforts to defeat the Islamic State group, an extremist organization that once controlled swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq.

Speaking in Ohio on Thursday, Trump indicated that with the war against IS winding down, he wants American involvement in Syria to do likewise.

"We'll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now," he promised.

Trump did not say who the others were who might take care of Syria, but Russia and Iran have sizable forces in the country to support President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Saudi crown prince says US troops should stay In Syria
Arab World 05:11
Trump ally detained at Boston airport
US 03:54
Iranian granted U.S. visa to aid brother with cancer despite travel ban
US 30 March 20:19
Texas serial bomber made video confession before blowing himself up
US 30 March 19:36
U.S. regulator approves SpaceX plan for broadband satellite services
US 30 March 17:45
State Department: U.S. visa applicants to be asked for social media history
US 30 March 15:35
Czech authorities extradite arrested Russian citizen to US
Europe 30 March 15:18
Saudi Crown Prince meets former US President Bill Clinton
Arab World 30 March 14:27
Trump says may hold up South Korea trade deal until after deal with North Korea
US 30 March 10:36
US to leave Syrian battlefield ‘very soon,’ Trump declares
US 30 March 09:29
U.S. jobless claims drop to more than 45-year low
US 29 March 17:33
U.S. delivers more patrol boats to Vietnam amid deepening security ties
US 29 March 17:25
Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping
US 29 March 17:25
Saudi crown prince meets pro-Israel groups in US
Arab World 29 March 17:06
Oil to rise in 2018 as OPEC wages tug-of-war with U.S. shale
Oil&Gas 29 March 14:47
Parking problem: Volkswagen storing 300,000 diesels across US
US 29 March 13:39
US ambassador to China: Beijing hasn't treated American companies fairly
US 29 March 12:47
Dozens of people leave notes in book of condolences at Russia’s mission to UN
Russia 29 March 09:43