Ex-US senator Jon Kyl chosen to replace McCain on Capitol Hill

5 September 2018 02:15 (UTC+04:00)

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a statement on Tuesday that former Senator Jon Kyl will return to Capitol Hill to serve in late Senator John McCain's seat at least through the rest of the year, Sputnik reported.

"I am deeply grateful to Senator Kyl for agreeing to succeed his friend and colleague of so many years," Ducey said in a Twitter message. "Every single day that Jon Kyl represents Arizona in the US Senate is a day our state is well-served."

In a press release, Ducey's office said Kyl will serve through at least the second session of the 115th Congress, which ends this year.

McCain's widow Cindy said in a statement it is "a great tribute to John that he [Kyl] is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona."

Kyl served in the US Senate from 1995-2013 and decided not to run for re-election in 2012.

McCain died on August 25 after battling a rare form of brain cancer.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
South Korea's Moon, Trump to discuss North Korea at U.N.: Blue House
US 4 September 22:42
Reps of US State Department for economic affairs to arrive in Baku
Economy news 4 September 15:36
Plane crash ignites wild fire in US state of Nevada
US 4 September 02:36
Eight injured in gun battle during dice game in California
US 4 September 00:19
Three dead in head-on crash in US state of Georgia
US 3 September 21:31
Trump says Canada not needed in NAFTA deal, warns Congress not to interfere
US 2 September 10:45
Latest
Bridge collapses in Kolkata, killing one, injuring many
Other News 01:35
First cargo via Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor to be shipped in October
Economy news 00:42
Saudi Arabia intercepts two missiles Houthis launched toward Jazan
Arab World 00:06
Germany working hard to secure Brexit deal, but can't rule out failure - Merkel
Europe 4 September 23:39
South Korea's Moon, Trump to discuss North Korea at U.N.: Blue House
US 4 September 22:42
Turkey sees decrease in number of vehicles in July
Economy news 4 September 22:21
Turkey to implement about 30 transport projects by end 2018
Economy news 4 September 22:16
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy parts for mud pump
Tenders 4 September 22:11
Turkey appoints new consul general to Azerbaijan’s Ganja
Politics 4 September 22:02