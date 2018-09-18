U.S. to sharply limit refugee flows to 30,000 in 2019

18 September 2018 08:45 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States would cap the number of refugees allowed into the country at 30,000 for fiscal-year 2019, a sharp drop from a limit of 45,000 it set for 2018, Reuters reports.

“We proposed resettling up to 30,000 refugees under the new refugee ceiling as well as processing more than 280,000 asylum seekers,” Pompeo said in an announcement at the State Department, calling the United States “the most generous nation in the world when it comes to protection-based immigration.”

“This year’s proposed refugee ceiling must be considered in the context of the many other forms of protection and assistance offered by the United States,” he said.

Refugee advocates quickly condemned the lower cap.

“Today’s announcement ... is a shameful abdication of our humanity in the face of the worst refugee crisis in history,” Jennifer Quigley, of Human Rights First, said in a statement.

Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the decision “cruel and short sighted.” He said reducing the cap would “do untold damage to our nation’s values and countless lives across the world.”

Pompeo said the new limit reflected the administration’s preference for settling refugees closer to their home countries, something President Donald Trump has said would be cheaper than admitting them to the United States.

Pompeo said the decision was also based on security concerns. “We must continue to responsibly vet applicants to prevent the entry of those who might do harm to our country,” he said.

Officials at the State Department and the Pentagon initially supported maintaining the cap at 45,000, according to one former and one current official. It was unclear whether they changed their position as the debate proceeded or failed to persuade the White House.

The refugee ceiling of 45,000 set last year was the lowest since 1980, when the modern refugee program was established. The United States is on track to admit only 22,000 refugees this year, about half the maximum allowed.

Trump campaigned in 2016 promising tight restrictions on immigration, and his administration has sharply reduced refugee admissions through executive orders and closed-door decisions in the past year and a half.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least 23 die from storm Florence in U.S. East Coast
US 01:24
Amazon ready to accept products from Azerbaijani exporters
Economy news 17 September 14:31
15 killed as Florence pounds US East Coast
US 17 September 01:08
U.S. governor of Texas issues disaster declaration as storm approaching
US 15 September 05:29
Slow-moving Florence kills 5 while flooding Carolinas (PHOTO)
US 15 September 02:23
US supports construction of gas pipeline from Azerbaijan to Europe
Business 13 September 21:40
Latest
Transportation figures by Ro-Ro vessels in Turkey in August 2018
Economy news 10:11
US to hold Central Asia Trade Forum in Uzbekistan
Economy news 10:10
Albgaz reveals time of creating JV for TAP maintenance
Oil&Gas 10:07
Bread price down in Uzbekistan amid public discontent
Economy news 10:02
Turkmenistan preparing investment program on socio-economic development
Economy news 10:00
Putin and Hungarian PM Orban to discuss gas supplies at talks in Moscow on Tuesday
Russia 09:57
Enterprise on production of dried fruits launched in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:54
Individuals in Uzbekistan now can own bigger share in commercial banks
Economy news 09:51
Azer Turk Bank increases loan portfolio
Economy news 09:45