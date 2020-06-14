Daily COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations hit new lows in New York state

The U.S. state of New York again reached the lowest numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations and daily deaths since the pandemic began, as more regions in the state are entering a new phase of reopening, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at Saturday's briefing that 32 people in the state passed away due to COVID-19 on Friday, down from a record-high of 800 some nine weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the number of total hospitalizations was down to 1,734, the lowest level since March 20 when the state was about to enter a lockdown.

Over 20 states in the country have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases since reopening, while New York's rates continue to drop "because we continue to remain smart and vigilant in this fight against the COVID virus," said Cuomo.

Out of the 70,840 tests conducted across the state on Friday, 916, or 1.29 percent, were positive. New York City's positive rate remains the highest in the state at 1.7 percent, according to the state government.

Cuomo said the Western New York region is expected to enter phase three of reopening on June 16 and the Capital Region is to follow suit on June 17, with nail salon and other personal care services to resume operation and restaurants to offer indoor dining.

Five of ten regions in the state have already in phase three, while New York City, which started the reopening process on June 8, is the only region that remains in phase one.

The governor also signed a new law on Saturday to repeal the criminalization of wearing a mask in public, an outdated provision that is currently in conflict with the governor's executive order requiring all New Yorkers to wear face coverings while in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

With the addition of 916 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, the statewide total was brought to 382,630, according to the governor.