One dead, 11 wounded in shooting in U.S. city of Minneapolis

One man was killed and 11 people were wounded in a shooting in the northern U.S. city of Minneapolis, local police said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Minneapolis police tweeted that "12 people have suffered gunshot wounds in an incident ... 1 adult male died and 11 have no life-threatening wounds."

The police did not mention the name and age of the deceased, and it wasn't clear whether anyone was taken into custody.

Local authorities also advised people to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis, about 5 km west of the city's commercial area.