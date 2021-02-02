Tesla to recall 134,951 U.S. vehicles under pressure from auto safety regulators

US 2 February 2021 16:20 (UTC+04:00)
Tesla to recall 134,951 U.S. vehicles under pressure from auto safety regulators

Tesla Inc has agreed to recall 134,951 Model S and Model X vehicles with touchscreen displays that could fail after U.S. auto safety regulators sought the recall last month, according to a recall posted on a government website Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the unusual recall request in a formal Jan. 13 letter to Tesla, saying it had tentatively concluded the 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles pose a safety issue.

The agency said touchscreen failures pose significant safety issues, including the loss of rearview/backup camera images and windshield defogging and defrosting systems that “may decrease the driver’s visibility in inclement weather.”

