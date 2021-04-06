France sees global tax deal in reach after U.S. pledge

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday a global deal on cross-border taxation was within reach as he welcomed a pledge by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to work on a global corporate minimum rate, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“We welcome the United States’ support for minimum corporate tax,” Le Maire said in a statement to Reuters, adding he also wanted to make progress with Yellen in international talks to rewrite the rules for cross-border taxation of digital companies.

“A global agreement on international taxation is now within reach. We must seize this historic opportunity,” he added.