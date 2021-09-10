White House says 19 Americans left Afghanistan on Qatar Airways Friday
Nineteen Americans were on a Qatar Airways flight out of Kabul on Friday, the White House said, while an additional two U.S. citizens and 11 permanent residents left Afghanistan overland to a third country with U.S. government help, Trend reports citing Reuters.
