U.S. Coast Guard searching for 39 missing off Florida
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for 39 people who were missing after a vessel reportedly capsized off Florida during the weekend, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The Coast Guard tweeted that "a good Samaritan" rescued a man clinging to a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles (about 72.4 km) east of Fort Pierce Inlet in Florida.
"The survivor reported he left Bimini, Bahamas, with 39 other people Saturday night and encountered severe weather, causing the vessel to capsize. According to the survivor, no one was wearing a life jacket," the statement said.
The Coast Guard suspected that it was a "human smuggling venture."
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's servicemen honor memory of martyrs in Dashalty village of liberated Shusha - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Embassy of India in Baku celebrates National Tourism Day as part of 73rd Republic Day of India and 75 years of India’s Independence (PHOTO)
World Bank Lauds India's Covid Vaccination efforts but says reaching next billion 'could be challenging'
I do hope that post-war period will open new opportunities for whole region - President Ilham Aliyev
Confident that Iranian companies will begin to work actively in liberated lands in near future - President Ilham Aliyev