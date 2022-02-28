State Department suspends operations at US embassy in Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.28

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The US State Department has suspended its operations at the US embassy in Belarus, Trend reports referring to the Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Besides, according to Blinken, non-emergency staff at the US Embassy in Russia was allowed to leave the country.

“We took these steps due to security issues. The Department of State continually adjusts its posture at embassies and consulates throughout the world in line with its mission, the local security environment, and the health situation,” he said.

“We ultimately have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens, and that includes our U.S. government personnel and their dependents serving around the world,” added the official.