US introduces sanctions against 24 Russian technology companies — statement

The United States decided to introduce unilateral sanctions against 24 more Russian companies from the technology and defense sectors of the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We are also imposing additional costs on Russia’s war machine by designating 24 Russian defense and technology-related entities pursuant to E.O. 14024 [the Executive Order of the US President - TASS]," Blinken said. Actions "target some of Russia’s most important defense-related research and development institutions, semiconductor producers, and advanced computing and electronics entities," he added.

Sanctions were introduced in particular against the Skolkovo Foundation and the Skolkovo Institute of Technology (Skoltech).