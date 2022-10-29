Paul Pelosi’s attacker targeted Nancy Pelosi herself

The man, who broke into US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s residence Friday and attacked her husband Paul, was looking for the congresswoman herself, CNN reported Friday citing informed sources, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the sources, the perpetrator wanted to tie Paul "until Nancy comes back," and, when the police arrived at Pelosi’s residence in San Francisco, he told them that he is waiting for the House Speaker to come home. Pelosi herself was in Washington D.C. at that moment.

Earlier, Pelosi’s press office said that "an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi." Currently, Paul Pelosi, 82, is in hospital; he is expected to make a full recovery.

The police identified the assailant as David Depepe, 42. Hi motive has not been determined yet. He was charged with attempted murder, unauthorized residence entry, armed assault and violence against seniors.

According to San Francisco Police Spokesman Bill Scott, the police arrived at the scene at about 02:30 local time and saw Paul Pelosi and Depepe grabbing onto a hammer. After a moment, the assailant seized the hammer and inflicted several blows to Pelosi, before he was unarmed and detained. Both men were hospitalized.

Paul Pelosi required surgery because of the injuries sustained to the head. The nature of his injuries is not disclosed.

Nancy Pelosi reportedly was able to talk to her husband immediately after the incident and before the surgery.