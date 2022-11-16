Biden: ‘Unlikely’ missile that hit Poland was fired from Russia, pending investigation

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said it initially appears unlikely that a missile that hit a rural town in Poland near the Ukraine border was fired from Russia, but he said a final determination is pending a full investigation into the incident, Trend reports citing The Hill.

“There is preliminary information that contests that,” Biden told reporters when asked whether the missile was fired from Russia. “I don’t want to say until we completely investigate. It’s unlikely in the minds of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia.”

Biden, who is attending the Group of 20 (G-20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia, spoke to the press after convening a meeting with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Spain, Japan and the Netherlands. The leaders of the European Commission and European Union were also in attendance.

Hours earlier, a missile struck a grain silo in a village about 15 miles from the Ukraine border. Polish authorities said the missile was Russian-made. Russia’s Defense Ministry has denied firing any missiles near the Ukraine-Poland border.

Biden spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda before meeting with other allies in Bali.