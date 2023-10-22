US to deploy THAAD missile defense battery in Middle East

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The United States will send a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defense missile system battalions, Trend reports.

According to the Pentagon press service, the corresponding order was given by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Austin noted that after consultations with US President Joe Biden, a decision was made to strengthen the position of the country's Ministry of Defense in the region.

"I have also ordered the deployment of a THAAD battery and additional Patriot battalions to the region to bolster American defenses," he noted. The minister also said that he had ordered preparations for the deployment of additional troops on a heightened state of readiness in case they need to deploy to the region.