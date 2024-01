BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. At least 61 people have died in the US due to Arctic cold over the past week, Trend reports.

According to her information, most of the deaths were recorded in the states of Tennessee and Oregon.

Most of the United States has experienced a sharp cold snap and snowfall since January 12th. As the Associated Press reported on January 17, temperatures dropped to minus 34.4 degrees in many parts of the central United States.