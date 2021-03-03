Accreditation of national media for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 begins

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

The Baku City Circuit Operations Company held a meeting for national media representatives on the accreditation process for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021, Trend reports.

More than 20 journalists representing national broadcasting companies, online media resources and print media had the opportunity to receive detailed information about the upcoming media accreditation for the fifth Formula 1 race in the history of Azerbaijan, which will be held in Baku this summer.

For five years, thanks to a fruitful cooperation with national media, Formula 1 Management and the International Automobile Federation, about 100 journalists and photographers, as well as representatives of 7 national TV channels, have been annually accredited for covering the event.

Due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, certain restrictions have been set on the number of accredited media outlets. Taking into account the new realities, BCC calls on representatives of the national media to be active and promptly apply for accreditation.

The media accreditation process for the Formula 1 World Championship races, including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, is under the supervision of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and Formula One Management (FOM). At the same time, accreditation of Azerbaijani media is carried out with the support of the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

The accreditation process for the Azerbaijani media for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start on March 2, 2021 and will last until March 20, 17.00 (GMT+4).