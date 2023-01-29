Training-methodological sessions held with personnel of military traffic police (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. According to the training plan of the current year, training-methodical sessions were conducted with a group of personnel of the military traffic police at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At the training-methodical sessions, educational talks were held on compliance with traffic rules by drivers, requirements of orders on ensuring traffic safety, as well as on checking the technical condition of vehicles of military units of the garrison, their use for intended purpose, correct compilation of road documents.

The requirements and instructions of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense were delivered to the servicemen, recommendations were given on the correct and high-quality organization of the service.

At the event, the exchange of views on the organization of joint activities with relevant state institutions was held.