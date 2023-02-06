Foreign travelers get acquainted with culture of Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, February 6. International travelers completed their tour to Azerbaijan's liberated territories with a visit to remains of the war-affected Aghdam Drama Theater, Trend reports from the scene.

The guests were shown historical photographs and provided with a brief historical background of the theater.

Moreover, travelers representing 12 countries of the world were informed about Azerbaijan's plans to restore culture on its liberated territories.

On February 4, 2023, the sixth trip of the international delegation to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation took place.

The delegation included tourists and travelers from 12 countries: the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, as well as Russia.

During the trip, the travelers also got acquainted with the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians during the occupation, with the restoration work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as with the natural beauty of the Karabakh region.