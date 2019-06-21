Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, UNEC to co-op in educational, scientific fields (PHOTO)

21 June 2019 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC (AIC) and the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the educational and scientific fields, Trend reports referring to AIC on June 21.

The memorandum was signed by director general of AIC Kamran Nabizade and rector of UNEC Adalat Muradov.

The document aims at the cooperation in determining the basis for the development of the non-oil sector, conducting joint research and implementing programs, developing business ideas of the students, supporting innovative initiatives, start-ups and their practical application, and the students' internship in the Corporation and its subsidiaries.

Important points of this cooperation are the inclusion of UNEC graduates into the base of specialists of AIC, the allocation of scholarships by the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation to three UNEC students and conducting training courses by UNEC teachers to raise the level of skills of specialists of the Corporation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Military prosecutors appointed in two Azerbaijani districts
Society 17:17
Budget of Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund grows by 200M manats
Business 17:07
Armenia’s position blurs progress for Karabakh conflict and leads to escalation
Azerbaijan 16:53
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 16:40
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank introducing new generation POS
Economy 16:35
Azerbaijan-Russia partnership: good example of how to find common ground
Commentary 16:06
Latest
Trump says he halted U.S. strike on Iran over possible casualties
Other News 17:53
Lukoil Uzbekistan opens tender for purchase of transformer
Tenders 17:47
Kazakh oil refining plant to increase benzol export to Russia
Oil&Gas 17:42
Uzbekistan, China set up JV
ICT 17:34
International airlines' response to FAA on Iran airspace
Other News 17:29
Military prosecutors appointed in two Azerbaijani districts
Society 17:17
Income of Azerbaijani population increases
Economy 17:14
Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights comments on Tbilisi events
South Caucasus 17:14
Azerbaijani military products to be showcased at int’l exhibition in Moscow
Politics 17:13