Ukraine’s Kherson region, SOCAR Ukraine strengthening co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Ukraine’s Kherson Regional State Administration and a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) - SOCAR Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 17.

The memorandum was signed by chairman of the Kherson Regional State Administration Yuri Gusev and head of SOCAR Energy Ukraine Elchin Mammadov.

After signing the memorandum, Gusev invited Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to invest in Kherson, as in a region with great potential for doing business.

The Azerbaijan-Ukraine Business Forum is being held in Baku on Dec. 17. The presidents of both countries, representatives of ministries and other state institutions of Azerbaijan and Ukraine attended the forum.

