Ukraine’s Kherson region, SOCAR Ukraine strengthening co-op

17 December 2019 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Ukraine’s Kherson Regional State Administration and a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) - SOCAR Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 17.

The memorandum was signed by chairman of the Kherson Regional State Administration Yuri Gusev and head of SOCAR Energy Ukraine Elchin Mammadov.

After signing the memorandum, Gusev invited Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to invest in Kherson, as in a region with great potential for doing business.

The Azerbaijan-Ukraine Business Forum is being held in Baku on Dec. 17. The presidents of both countries, representatives of ministries and other state institutions of Azerbaijan and Ukraine attended the forum.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
For 11 months of 2019, exports from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Azerbaijan exceed $1B (Exclusive)
Turkey 19:21
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian presidents attend business forum in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 18:43
Expert talks Azerbaijan's potential to develop alternative energy sources
Commentary 18:40
Eleven parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections
Politics 17:50
Naqif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan's relations with Ukraine developing in rising line
Society 17:50
Azerbaijani dancers win gold at World Championship in Austria (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 17:47
Latest
Over 1,000 kilometers of roads and railways to be laid in Iran
Transport 19:22
For 11 months of 2019, exports from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Azerbaijan exceed $1B (Exclusive)
Turkey 19:21
Turkmenistan completing cotton harvesting campaign
Business 19:11
Sales volumes of Iran’s Khuzestan petrochemical company up by 30%
Business 19:10
Iran's oil minister talks air pollution, switching from gasoline to CNG
Oil&Gas 19:10
Iran’s Oxin Steel Company beats annual export record
Business 18:54
Iran's steel industry needs a roadmap - Hormozgan Steel CEO
Business 18:50
Azerbaijani, Ukrainian presidents attend business forum in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 18:43
Expert talks Azerbaijan's potential to develop alternative energy sources
Commentary 18:40