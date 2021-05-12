Need to restore transport route to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - obvious - Russian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The need to restore the transport route to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is obvious, Russian expert, candidate of political sciences, senior lecturer of St. Petersburg State University Galina Niyazova told Trend.

"The mobilization of resources to unite the territories, strengthen ties between districts and expand opportunities is the right direction for developing a strong country," Niyazova said.

“The de-occupation of the Azerbaijani territories creates new opportunities for the implementation of the programs developed in advance by using the accumulated resources,” the expert said.

"Without losing hope for the return of the territories, Azerbaijan has tirelessly increased its economic and technical potential, which is now used to develop lands that have fallen into decay as a result of the occupation," Niyazova said.

“The role of foreign companies that want to cooperate with Azerbaijan is also significant as the country has something to offer them,” the expert said.