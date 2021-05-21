Foreign ministers of Russia, Canada discuss Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed Karabakh with his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau, Trend reports referring to Russian media.

According to Garneau, Canada continues to conduct a dialogue with Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to resolve tensions.

Hopefully, both sides will take measures such as the investigation of all war crimes and cooperation in the demining of the territories, he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.