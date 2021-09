BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10

Trend:

From the 8th to the 10th September 2021, with the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) in cooperation with the Renewables Academy (RENAC), conducted a virtual fact-finding mission for energy experts in Azerbaijan.

During the first two days of the three-days program, 22 Azerbaijani companies and 15 German companies together with various institutions from the two countries came together to provide the delegates with a comprehensive overview over the German solution approaches in the field of energy-supply with renewables.

As part of the German Energy Solutions Initiative, the project is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. On September 08th, 2021, a digital kick-off event took place.

Following the opening speech of the Executive Director of AHK Azerbaijan, Tobias Baumann, the high-specialised experts provided the participants with practical information on the current energy market trends, key market players and the latest technologies.

Main topics of discussion were the lessons learnt from the German energy transition as well as the challenges and opportunities ahead for Azerbaijan. German companies showcased also prime examples of smart villages, such as the energy selfsufficient village of Feldheim.

n September 09th, 2021, the participants virtually visited German reference objects and companies showcasing their applied technology solutions. The participants learnt about the specific challenges and solution approaches concerning the design of framework conditions and standards, and looked at implementation examples in this area.

On the last day of the virtual fact-finding mission, September 10th, the delegation will get in touch with German companies who will present their products and solutions to the audience in Azerbaijan. As part of the delegation, the participants will have the opportunity to take part to individual online B2B meetings with the German delegation.

“The virtual fact-finding mission for energy experts intensified the exchange between Azerbaijani and German key players in the field of renewable energies. Especially in the area of wind and solar energy, there are great opportunities due to the climatic conditions in Azerbaijan,” stated the Executive Director of AHK Azerbaijan.

Therefore, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, invites renewable energy companies from Germany to explore the Azerbaijani market on-site in the framework of a business delegation trip to Baku and the rural areas of Azerbaijan in the beginning of 2022.