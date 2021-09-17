Azerbaijan talks support for disabled citizens within self-employment program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

One of the activities of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME) of Azerbaijan is to encourage social entrepreneurship, support the development of entrepreneurship among citizens with disabilities and youth, Chairman of the Board of the Agency Orkhan Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at a forum entitled ‘Social entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan: current situation and prospects.’

The forum was held with the support of the SME Development Agency and the State Employment Agency, by the organization of the Public Council under the agency and in partnership with the Organization of Disabled Entrepreneurs Public Association.

“The SME Development Agency is supporting the implementation of the self-employment program. Up until now, 400 citizens have been supported to join this program,” Mammadov said.

According to the chairman, with the support of the agency, citizens with disabilities are being trained to take part in the self-employment program.

The SME Development Agency also supported the sale of handicrafts made by people with disabilities at various exhibitions.

“In addition, the agency effectively cooperates with the Organization of Disabled Entrepreneurs Public Association. Within the framework of the ‘Employment Marathon,’ which started to support the employment of participants in the second Karabakh war and members of martyr families, 190 business entities who joined our call, created 345 vacancies. So, already 73 people have been employed in 38 economic entities,” Mammadov said.

He thanked all entrepreneurs who supported this charity event.

