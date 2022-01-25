New bridge construction over Astarachay River to promote freight traffic growth

ASTARA, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The construction of a new bridge between Iran and Azerbaijan over the Astarachay River will contribute to the freight traffic growth, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said at the groundbreaking ceremony of a new road bridge, Trend reports.

"The absence of a bridge between Astara (Iran) and Astara (Azerbaijan) leads to large queues. The new bridge construction will help solve queue problems at the site. Furthermore, this will promote the growth of cargo transportation. During this year, it is scheduled to put both the border terminal and the road bridge into operation," Mustafayev said.