TRACECA, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan planning to launch freight traffic project via e-CMR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission (PS IGC) TRACECA considered the possible testing of freight solution via the digital waybill (e-CMR) at the crossing point between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the press service of TRACECA told Trend.

These countries have been selected on the basis of their accession to the additional protocol of the Convention on international freight transport via e-CMR.

"The pilot project aims to adapt the existing IT solutions for the digital waybill to the requirements of TRACECA countries in order to make them applicable to government agencies and carriers through preparing the relevant terms," said the press service.

Meanwhile, the PS IGC TRACECA working group's meeting on testing digital solutions via e-CMR, held on June 24, addressed issues of national requirements for working with a consignment note, the customs authorities of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, procedures for reviewing documents at border crossings, availability of information systems, as well as possible ways of sending data through the e-CMR system.

The first meeting of the working group took place on May 31 in an online format.