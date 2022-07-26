Azerbaijan determines tariff rates for gasoline, diesel fuel supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Azerbaijan has determined the tariff rates for the gasoline and diesel fuel supplies following the Tariff (Price) Council's meeting, where SOCAR's relevant statement has been considered, Trend reports.

The tariff change will not affect the retail prices for gasoline and diesel fuel.

The tariff for the wholesale supply of gasoline and diesel fuel is set at 20 manat ($11.77) per ton, the filling station margin – at 108 manat ($63.59) per ton, and the tariff for the mentioned product transport through pipes – at 3 manat ($1.76) per ton.

Will be updated