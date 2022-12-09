Azerbaijan adopting new rules regarding mobile device registration (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan introduces new requirements related to mobile device registration, Trend reports.

In order to prevent avoiding mobile device registration, it is prohibited to change or copy the device's IMEI number (International Mobile Equipment Identity).

This is reflected in the amendment proposed for the Administrative Offenses Code, which was discussed at the Parliament's plenary session.

According to the changes, individuals will be fined from 300 ($176.5) to 400 manat ($235.4), officials – from 1,000 ($588.46) to 1,500 manat ($882.69), legal entities – from 3,000 ($1,765) to 4,000 manat ($2,353) if the above requirement is violated.

If people who have been sentenced to an administrative penalty commit the repeated offense within one year from the date of the relevant decision's entering into force, individuals will be fined from 600 ($353.08) to 800 manat ($470.79), officials – from 2,000 ($1,176) to 2,500 manat ($1,471), legal entities – from 9,000 ($5,296) to 12,000 manat ($7,061).

If passed, the law will enter into force on April 1, 2023.

Following parliamentary discussions, the draft was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.