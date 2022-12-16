Azerbaijan, Qatar have potential to deepen co-op in energy field - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan and Qatar have the potential for the development of bilateral relations in various fields, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov during the event dedicated to the Qatar National Day, Trend reports.

First, the minister congratulated and expressed his best wishes to Qatar.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Qatar are friendly countries, that have dynamic development of bilateral relations.

"Growth dynamic was observed in the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Qatar from January through October 2022. There is a great potential for expanding partnership relations between the two countries in the fields of energy, transport, logistics, mutual investments, and other areas of the economy," said Shahbazov.