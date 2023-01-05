Tender for feasibility study of Azerbaijan's Khakarichay reservoir project wraps up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Azerbaijan's Amelioration and Water Resources OJSC has completed a tender for the feasibility study (FS) and project documentation for the 'Hakarichay' reservoir project (East Zangazur Economic Region), Trend reports citing the public procurement portal.

According to the portal, the relevant contract was signed with the Hydrolog LLC consortium and the Azerbaijani branch of Temelsu International Engineering Services INC (Türkiye), the price of which is 4.454 million manat ($2.6 million).

Work under the contract is calculated to be done until October 31, 2024, the statement said.