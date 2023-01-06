SOCAR strengthens security measures at its facilities due to weather conditions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Due to changing weather conditions, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has stepped up security measures at its offshore production sites, SOCAR told Trend.

According to the information, in connection with this, the restrictions have been introduced on the performance of certain production types.

The weather forecast says that after moderate weather that lasted several days in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, starting from January 8, precipitation, sleet and snow are expected.

From the evening of January 7 until the afternoon of January 9, the northeast wind will intensify in some locations.