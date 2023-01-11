Azerbaijani State Customs Committee to release mobile app for its new service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan will release a mobile application for a new online service called ‘Personal account’, the head of the department of customs payments at the State Customs Committee Tariel Alverdiyev said during the presentation of the service, Trend reports.

According to Alverdiyev, the payment process on this platform is made in real time, and also allows to see the history of transactions.

He also said that 50 local companies have already started testing this platform.

“A mobile application for this service is being prepared. Besides, this service can notify an entrepreneur about a debt or the need to pay a customs service," said the official.