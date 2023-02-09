Azerbaijan completes study of land quality in Zangilan, Gubadli, Jabrayil districts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Work on studying the quality of lands in the Zangilan, Gubadli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan has been completed, Head of the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy Matin Eynullayev said during a press conference on the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to Eynullayev, without taking into account the mined areas of the territories, the land quality in these areas has already been determined.

"So, for example, the territory of Zangilan is 71,000 hectares. Of these, 2,200 hectares are suitable for living, about 43,500 hectares are suitable for agricultural activities, and 109 hectares are strategic territories and 15.3 hectares fall to the share of the forest fund," he added.

