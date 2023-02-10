Azerbaijan's tax system plays key role in business formation, development - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan's tax system plays a key role in business formation and development, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the event on the topic "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's tax system: to new challenges", Trend reports.

According to him, the effectiveness of the tax system of Azerbaijan lies not in tax fees, but in creating a favorable environment for entrepreneurial activity.

"We look positively at the future of Azerbaijan's business environment. Future reforms will create even better conditions for doing business, and also will encourage businessmen to conduct transparent business," he said.

